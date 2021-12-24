Call for vaccination against COVID-19 | Johnson calls on people to make a ‘priceless gift’ for the UK

(London) The ‘first dose’, ‘second dose’ or a reminder, in his Christmas message, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as a ‘wonderful’ gift for the UK.

“After two years of the pandemic, I can’t say we are out of it,” Boris Johnson said in his remarks to be broadcast on Friday, as the Omicron variant leads to a massive spike in new cases, which are breaking records and having crossed the 100,000 threshold for two consecutive days.

Unlike last year, when the vaccination campaign had barely begun and restrictions were imposed just before Christmas due to the emergence of the most contagious alpha variant, Boris Johnson does not intend to do so at the moment. The same thing this year.

“For millions of families across the country, I hope and believe this Christmas is much better than last, and it always will be,” the Prime Minister said, as many Britons affected by COVID-19, if they respect the rules, will have to stay isolated.

He adds, “If this year you need a bigger turkey, there’s more cabbage to peel and more dishes you can do, and that’s a lot better, because this ritual is so important, ‘Up, that’s exactly what […] That we have given each other an invisible and priceless gift,” to be grafted on.

Not just for himself, but for his “friends, family, and everyone we meet,” he continues, citing a rare religious reference to the conservative leader, the teachings of Jesus Christ.

While in theory there isn’t enough time to buy gifts, “there’s always something great to give to your family and to the whole country…is to get vaccinated, whether it’s your first or second vaccination or your reminder,” he adds.

Boris Johnson ends a politically tested year, between business, unfavorable polls, and majority rebellion over the introduction of vaccine passports and the loss of an electoral stronghold.

Last year, he delivered all smiles to Britons over the post-Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement struck on December 24 with the European Union after months of negotiations.

A year on, difficult discussions are still underway with the 27 about customs arrangements in Northern Ireland and about fishing licenses for European vessels, particularly French ones.