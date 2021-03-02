Fast food chain will be a hit with this burger!

After the new MacPlant vegetarian restaurant, the large McDonald’s fast-food chain has prepared a new sandwich for the year 2021. It is likely to be a huge success.

A new burger arrives after the novelties that bothered the web

It’s the kind of promising news that definitely makes us want to turn the page in 2020 and start the week well. McDonald’s launches a new burger Next year. And no, this is not the MacPlant we knew for a few days, and its recipe got all vegans crazy.

McDonald’s

Nor is McBaguette the one that pleased all baguette fans when he returned in recent days. So he is prof New burger Absolutely delicious and delicious that will make McDonald’s fans crazy

McDonald’s crunchy chicken deal

The American fast food giant wanted to please chicken lovers. So after the ellipse and the McChicken, McDonald’s He wanted to celebrate this occasion. The brand wanted to re-launch its popular hot nuggets in the US, and would be making a great burger with crunchy chicken in a few weeks.

New burger in McDonald’s

This burger hasn’t found its name yet, but we already know what it will contain. It will actually consist of crunchy chicken, potato pie, pickles and a still-unknown and still-secret sauce.

Unfortunately for those who are in a hurry, it will be necessary to wait until 2021 as the burgers will not be released until next year. We also hope that France is one of the countries that will have the opportunity to taste this burger that promises to be amazing. It would be a shame if we couldn’t taste it.