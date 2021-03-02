Netflix: What Movies to Watch in March 2021? – News of the cinema

AlloCiné tells you which movies will be showing on Netflix in March. Mark your calendars!

March 3: Moxie

Directed by Amy Bowler, Moxie chronicles the launch of a feminist revolution in a small high school in Texas initiated by Viv Carter, a 16-year-old girl in a revolt against the regime. Her movement began with an energetic fan inspired by her mother, a former member of the punk group, and she will soon join many of the other young women in the establishment who are tired of patriarchy.

March 5: The Guardian

After La Terre et Le Sang, Julien Lelercq directed a new Netflix movie: Sentinelle. This thriller movie revolves around the ruthless pursuit of Clara (Olga Kurylenko), a translator in the French army who has been taken to Operation Sentinel, rapists and murderers of her sister Tania who is raped and murdered after spending a night at a nightclub. Clara will do everything to find the attackers and take revenge for her sister, but her mission will make her face the son of the powerful Russian oligarchy.

Highlights

March 12th: Yes today

Adapted from the children’s book of the same name, Yes Day is a family comedy movie in which Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez play parents who decide to cheer up their children’s day by saying “yes” to all their requests for 24 hours. But the couple will quickly regret their decision …

March 26th: One week later

A teen musical and romantic film, A Week Away tells the story of a lifelong encounter of Will Hawkins, a rebellious teenager who will have to choose between a juvenile detention center and a Christian summer camp after another confrontation with justice. Then he goes to summer camp and discovers true love with a camp resident.

March 26th: Bad flight

From “Jackass” producer, Bad Trip is a hidden-camera comic that follows two friends, played by Eric Andre and Lil Real Horry, on a road trip to New York punctuated by jokes about innocent, unknown victims. .

Program of the month

All other releases of the month

March 5: Dog washers

March 12th: Wrinkled life

March 18: Goats from the plague

March 19: Little Trouble

March 25th: Our Summer

En mars: Master of Yin Yang