Federal assistance to CHSLDs ends in Quebec

(Ottawa) Federal government aid to Quebec long-term care centers ended nearly a year later.

Kathryn Levesque

The Canadian Press

In April 2020, the first soldiers arrived as reinforcements at long-term care centers in Quebec. They were gradually replaced by members of the Canadian Red Cross. Their mission ended on March 31, 2021, Quebec has not requested an additional extension.

Ultimately, the Canadian Armed Forces will deploy personnel to 47 long-term care centers from April to June 2020. The Red Cross will be present in 89 locations from July 2020 to the end of March 2021.

In a press release, Bill Blair, Secretary of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, welcomed the conclusion of the mission.

“I applaud the hard work of the Red Cross frontline staff, support workers and volunteers who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic and who have affected so many lives. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank you all for your dedication and commitment to caring for Canadians.”

Pablo Rodriguez, the political lieutenant of Trudeau’s Quebec government, wanted to add his year.

Today we would like to express our gratitude to the Red Cross and to the men and women who came to help frontline workers who needed support. […] He said, “From the bottom of my heart, I thank you.”