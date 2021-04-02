Discover Stack, the Google app that automatically names and organizes scanned documents via your Android camera

[Digital Business Africa] – Android smartphone users will soon be able to automatically scan and save documents from their phones, using an artificial intelligence-based system, according to a company statement.

This app called Stack will analyze the content of the scanned document with an Android smartphone in order to extract the most important information that will help in naming and categorizing the file. Once the user scans various documents via this application, he will be able to perform keyword searches to quickly find a specific file, notifying us in 20 minutes.

In order to ensure the security of the documents, the US giant made it clear that they will be saved locally and that the user will have to go through the Google account login module. In addition, it will be possible to add additional security by deciding to use identification by means of facial recognition or by using a fingerprint. Mountain View has also specified that documents can be automatically saved to a Google Drive account.

Stack is not yet finalized and is currently only available in the US, according to 20 minutes.

by Jail Masang