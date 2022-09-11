Federal officials are frustrated with plans to go back to work in person

The Treasury Board reported that there was no There is no one-size-fits-all approach And that deputy ministers in each department have the power to determine how their employees will implement this reinstatement.

However, some public servants are frustrated by the inconsistency.

We don’t see a clear trend of what going back to work looks like says Sharon D’Souza, national executive vice president of the Canadian Public Service Alliance (PSAC), a union that represents about 200,000 workers across the country.

She says she heard the guild members talk about how they feel of instability About getting back to work, especially as plans vary from department to department.

Ms DeSousa believes employees deserve to have safe and healthy work environments, adding that everyone’s mental health has suffered during the pandemic. She says employees need to know that the government supports them. They need consistency, they need support, they need to make sure their health and well-being are taken care of, and they need clear communication.

ambiguous instructions

Christina MacLean, a civilian employee with the Department of National Defense, says she has told her employer that she prefers the hybrid business model, but the guidelines are vague.

We did the job, we showed we can do the job. Now is the time for everyone to have some flexibility argue.

Ms. MacLean deplores the inconsistency between departments and does not hesitate to describe the situation A major problem .

For now, it is at the discretion of the employer to remember. Depending on what department you are in or what classification you are in, you receive different treatment and you could all find yourself working in the same office.

” If it is entirely up to the employer, how will we protect workers’ rights? » – Quote from Christina MacLean, Federal employee

In its August Labor Force Survey, Statistics Canada said it continued to see an upward trend in the number of people working under a hybrid model, at 8.6%.

However, Statistics Canada said it did not have data on the number of federal public service employees currently working remotely or in a hybrid model.

Differences between sections

CBC It contacted various federal departments about their plans for employees to return to their workplaces. Only the Canadian Heritage Department did not respond to CBC In time to publish this article.