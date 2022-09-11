The Ukrainian army has seized “2,000 kilometers of territory”, and the Russian army is fleeing

On Saturday, Ukraine’s president announced that the Ukrainian army had recaptured “2,000 kilometers of territory” in September, stressing that the Russian military was making the “right choice” by fleeing in the face of Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the northeast and south. from the country.

“Currently, since the beginning of September, about 2,000 km of land have been liberated,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video posted on Telegram.

He did not specify whether the kilometer2.

On Thursday, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Valery Zaluzhny, claimed that his forces had captured more than 1,000 km.2 previously occupied its lands.

In recent days, the Russian army has shown us its best: its back. After all, it’s a good choice for them to get away with.

“There is no place in Ukraine for the occupiers, and there never will be,” he added.

At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian army first announced a counterattack in the south, before this week it carried out a sudden and lightning breach of the Russian lines in the northeast, in the Kharkiv region.

Mr Zelensky said on Friday that about 30 towns had been liberated, but other districts were added to the list on Saturday, with the Ukrainian army entering Kobyansk, a key town in the hands of the Russian military for several months. .

Its capture by Ukrainian forces could pose a serious problem for Moscow, as the city lies on supply routes to other Russian front-line positions.

The recapture of another strategic city, Izyum, also seemed imminent, as the Russian army announced that it would withdraw its forces to defend the breakaway region of Donetsk.

Moscow occupied this city after weeks of fighting in the spring.