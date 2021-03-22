Felix Auger-Aliassime is satisfied with his start to the season

In the semi-finals in 2019, the 20-year-old Quebec realized it was always good to return to places where he was able to do well.

I hope to repeat what I did two years ago even if it was not easy, Get to know the person who then bowed to the American John Eisner.

We haven’t played many Masters 1000 tournaments in 2020 due to the long break (only three for him, including two where he knocked out in the first round). This tournament in Miami is the first in a long series and I hope to play it all and be successful in this category of tournament.

First-round pass winner Oger-Aliassem, the world’s 18th player, will play his first match on Friday or Saturday.

He is always seeking a professional title for the first time despite having reached the final seven times, most recently in February at the Murray River Championships in Australia, and this year his goal is still to prioritize the most important tournaments.

After a year so complicated by the pandemic, it’s a good idea to be able to start 2021 in Australia. This is something that I have not been able to do since the beginning of my young career.

It is encouraging for the future. Things are going well and I’m not far from the level that would allow me to go far in the big leagues , He said.

Last week in Acapulco, he lost to world number 5 Stephanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarter-finals.

After breaking up with longtime coach Guillaume Marx in the fall, Auger-Aliassime confirmed that the partnership process with a mentor or counselor with high-level tennis experience is progressing very well.

I had the chance to train with Tony Nadal at the Rafael Nadal Academy in December. I’ll see where he can take me. There is nothing concrete yet. But it was nice to be there in Mallorca and train with Rafael Nadal.

I hope very soon an association will be fulfilled.

French Frederic Fontang is currently his coach.

Felix Auger-Aliassim also received Leila Annie Fernandez’s win on Sunday in the final of the Monterrey Championships.

that’s cool! Quite frankly, how successful have we been in Canada in recent years. Now, we have a daughter from the Montreal region of Quebec. It shows that it is not a dice roll, and that there is a good following in Quebec and Canada. It is something that will continue Rejoice.