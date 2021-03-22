Uyghur: Ottawa announces sanctions against China

Ottawa will impose sanctions on four Chinese officials as well as a Chinese economic development office for “their participation in gross and systematic violations of human rights” against the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Thus, Canada is creating a united front with the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, all of which announced similar sanctions on Monday.

Today, we have taken concerted action on measures parallel to those taken by the European Union that send a clear message in response to human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang. The foreign ministers said in a joint statement of the Alliance of Western Countries: “We join our voices to call on China to end its repressive practices against Uyghur Muslims. And other ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang, and the release of arbitrary detainees. “

Hear international political columnist Loïc Tassé with Benoit Dutrizac on QUB:

They reiterated their demand for “unrestricted access to Xinjiang for the international community, including independent UN investigators, foreign journalists and diplomats.”

Canada Sanctions “imposes a ban on all transactions (ie freezing their assets), which prohibits any person in Canada and any Canadian overseas from carrying out any transaction involving these persons’ property or providing them with financial services or related services. Department of State details.

The target entity is the Public Security Bureau of the Production and Construction Corps in Xinjiang, the region where human rights violations occur.

China quickly responded by issuing sanctions against European officials on Monday.

The new rise in tensions comes as the trial of Michael Covrig, the second quiet Canadian in China in more than two years, ends on Monday. Michael Spavor’s trial ended on Friday. The two Michael are currently awaiting the verdict at their trial.

