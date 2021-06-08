Festivoix tickets are going fast

Barely three days after tickets for the Festivoix shows sold out, most of them have already found buyers. As of Monday afternoon, 86% of all tickets have been sold out.

The number of available 250 venues for star performances like Vincent Vallier and Ariane Moffat has grown rapidly. Another example of the enthusiasm for Festivoix: Clay and Friends’ performance is also brimming.

Tickets went on sale last Friday noon, and in just 3 hours, Festivoix sold over 75%, explained the festival’s general manager and artistic director, Thomas Grégoire. He says people from all over the country have booked their places at Festivoix in Trois-Rivières.

The festival will take place from June 25 to July 4, 2021. Approximately 40 shows will be presented over 8 days. Each ticket holder will have their own chair already installed on the site.

Other tickets coming?

Additional tickets can go on sale for shows planned on the main stage, thanks to the easing of COVID-19-related health measures.

This year, in order to be able to better control the number of people on the site, a passport was not presented, which is usually a very popular option. In spite of everything, the spectators are there.

This summer, the artists will be on three separate stages, located in the same perimeter: two in the port park and one in the Ursulines park.

With information from Anne Marie LeMay