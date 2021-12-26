FIFA | Canada wins ‘Progress of the Year’ award

After jumping from 32 places to 40e Canada has been awarded with honors in the FIFA All-Year Rankings, awarded by the country that achieved “Progress of the Year” in men’s international football in 2021.

Neil Davidson

Canadian Press

The Canadian national team was honored with 130.32 points in the past 12 months.

FIFA officials said in a press release that his journey to the Gold Cup semi-finals as well as his good results in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers make up a large part of these results.

In the general FIFA ranking published in November, Canada took eight places compared to October 2021, down from 48e in 40e situation.

The Canadian men’s team also held 40e FIFA standings in December 1996. FIFA has released a ranking since 1992, but changed the formula in 2018.

Canadian men’s team started 2021 at age 72e She ranked first in the world rankings, but gradually rose through the ranks with a cumulative record of 13-2-4.

Only two defeats came against the United States and Mexico in the Gold Cup. John Herdman’s team outperformed its opponent 55-11 in goals scored and conceded this year.

When Herdmann became the head coach of the men’s national team in January 2018, Canada was then at 94e Rang between Gabon and the Faroe Islands.

At that time, the Canadian men’s team was ranked 10e Among the CONCACAF member countries in the FIFA rankings, behind Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, Haiti, Honduras, Curaçao and Trinidad and Tobago.

Today, the Canadians are third in CONCACAF, behind the United States and Mexico, respectively 11e and 14e in the FIFA rankings.

Belgium took first place in the FIFA rankings for the fourth year in a row, ahead of Brazil and France.

On the women’s front, Canada is sixth overall. The United States and Sweden, who were alternately defeated by the Canadian women to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, finished first and second.