Fighting Covid-19 – ‘If the hospital system is overburdened, stronger policy measures will be needed’

– “If the hospital system is overburdened, then stronger policy measures will be needed.” Nine out of ten hospitalized patients are not vaccinated. The use of a Covid certificate can be extended. Mobile vaccination units will be deployed at the university. Aurelie Toninato

Aglaé Tardin: “A large part of the unvaccinated don’t really choose, they are hesitant.” Irina Popa

With the increase in positive cases of Covid-19, the return to work and the start of the school year, while 30-40% of the Geneva population is not yet vaccinated, the epidemiological situation in Geneva is unstable and its evolution is uncertain. . Aglaé Tardin, a doctor for the canton, and Laurent Paoliello, director of communications at the Ministry of Health, provide an update for the “Tribune de Genève”.

NSHow to rehabilitate the situation epidemic in Geneva? aTardin Boiler (A.T.): There is a very clear development of transmission of the virus. end yuilletAnd more than two weeks, The number of positive cases increased fivefold before stabilizing. For a week, the curves were going up,vec 160 to 170 new cases per day. This number is nothing to worry about as long as hospital capacity is not threatened. goldAnd I started again to be activated. We have crossed 50 hospital admissions due to COVID seer, including more than ten in intensive and intermediate care. There are patients under the age of 50 and even under 30. Nine out of ten patients are not vaccinated with the Covid virus.