Pictures | tightening noose around the Ottawa protesters; Two convoy leaders arrested

Police began to go from words to deeds, at the end of the day Thursday in Ottawa.

Around 5 p.m., several customers began to advance in droves into the ocean where the rebellious demonstrators were gathering.

They forcefully invite those present to leave the building.

The first person was arrested on Albert Street. Chris Barber will be one of the leaders of the caravan.

At least one more would have been arrested earlier in the evening.

A little later, on Thursday evening, this was confirmed by a lawyer and a spokesperson for the convoy Tamara Lech, one of the leaders of the group of protesters, was arrested.

Sensing their presence, the police left the place. At about six in the evening, the festive atmosphere returned among the demonstrators.

Ottawa: Police are interfering with an individual in a crowd of protesters. Organizers are asking protesters to remain peaceful, and this is a security matter Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/c6HfudTelw — Elizabeth Laplante (@ElizLaplanteTVA) February 17 2022

Earlier on Thursday, authorities promised a serious response this weekend. Police wanted to reassure Ottawa residents that this weekend would be very different from the previous three, which were marked by the noise and heavy attendance of members of the Freedom Caravan.

More details to come…