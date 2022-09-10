Why do we get rid of the kingdoms?

In 2022, the kings led 43 sovereign states. This is not enough, among the 193 member states of the United Nations. This is a lot if we remember that the American and French revolutions took place more than two centuries ago. Although not all proprietary systems are the same.

Between the British monarchy, the constitutional monarchy, and the monarchy in Saudi Arabia, the absolute monarchy, there is a world. Other countries such as Thailand or Morocco have very strong monarchy systems, but they are not absolute. Furthermore, the Vatican can be considered an elected monarchy. From a democratic point of view, all monarchies, whatever their kind, are to blame in varying degrees.

1. What are the problems of a constitutional monarchy?

Constitutional monarchies are the mildest form of monarchy. This is the type of property found in Canada or the United Kingdom. The king is still officially the head of state there, but in reality, it is difficult to see him refusing to sign a law presented to him by Parliament. In this case, the property may run the risk of falling under pressure from elected officials and the population. However, constitutional monarchies reinforce the inequality of citizens before the law. Their monarchs pay almost no taxes. They are above the law. Their power is transmitted by birth, not merit. In this sense, they are at odds with the principles that govern democracies. They embarrass their bad examples.

2. What are the problems of absolute ownership?

Absolute monarchs imagine that they own their kingdom. Literally. For them, the inhabitants of the area in which they reign live there thanks to their goodwill. These dictatorial monarchs have to deal with public opinion and religious groups, but their authority is complete. This is for example the case of the Sultan of Brunei who, in addition to confiscating political power, appropriated most of the wealth of his country. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is so named because the Saud family has ruled there since 1932.

3. What are the problems with other types of ownership?

The other types of monarchy are between constitutional monarchy and absolute monarchy. Thus, in Thailand, Rama X, who has almost divine status, has a huge fortune estimated at tens of billions of dollars. Many Thais compare him to a mafia boss. He does not interfere with laws, but arbitrates in conflicts between major social groups, particularly between the military and elected officials.

4. How does the monarchy harm Canada?

The British monarchy is unnecessarily expensive and symbolizes many of the stigmas associated with the British, such as the establishment of the Reserve System. It is abhorrent to the majority of new immigrants to Canada who come from republican regimes. They are the people who will soon make up the majority of the Canadian population, according to Justin Trudeau’s plans. The ceremonial role of the King could easily be substituted for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for certain functions.

5. How does it harm the Quebec monarchy?

The British crown symbolizes the role of the defeated and subjugated people in which the Anglo-Quebecs maintained Franco-Quebec for so long. Furthermore, due to their French heritage, Quebecers are more attached to republican values ​​than the rest of Canada. The royal transplant was not done in Quebec.