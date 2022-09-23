Finally a tool to delete personal information from Google

Google is introducing a new button that allows you to remove personal information from its search engine results. This does not mean that this information disappears from the web pages on which it is located.

I googled…i googled…we are all related to goog…often all you have to do is search for someone’s name in a google search engine to get loads of results and Information on this one. Information is sometimes too Personal, which you don’t necessarily want to see on the web, but still show up in the results. It’s been a long time since you could have asked Google to “untag” information by filling out a form available on this page. giant dayInternetInternet He takes it a step further by launching a new button to delete results manually. It doesn’t exist yet for everyone. At the moment, it is found only in the United States and begins to land in Europe.

Deletion is not deletion

By clicking this button, it is possible to ask Google to remove pages containing phone numbers, home addresses, email addresses or any other private data from the search results. This button can also be used to update its old information. As shown The GoogleThis new button makes it easier to control what kind of personal information is in search engine results. But be careful, because unindex does not mean delete. The data will remain on the pages of the sites in which you are located. The only solution to delete it is to ask the administrator to do so.