Martin St. Louis’ Great Promise for 2022-2023

Martin St. Louis has no illusions. He knows the 2022-2023 season in the Montreal Canadiens will be a season of learning.

And during the fourth part of his interview with Jean-Charles Lagoy, which was broadcast Thursday, the coach still wanted to ensure one thing for the team’s fans.

“We have to be realistic. I’m not sure about the expectations yet. There are things you can’t control, like injuries, but if you’re sure of one thing, we’ll be ready for the first game of the season. I can guarantee you that.”

Quebec noted that the focus will be more on the process than on the results of the upcoming campaign.

“I don’t know how many games we will win this year. But for me, it is not fair to win this year. I want to bring in a culture and an environment where we will be in a place where we win for several years. To win the cup, it takes a lot of things and it takes a little luck.”

However, according to St. Louis, player development will go through a group approach as much as it is individual.

“We want to advance as a team, but by paying a lot of attention to individual progress. Players have to work on several things, respecting the collective plan. Will we be able to take giant steps this year? I don’t know, but I know we will take steps.”

The Canadiens coach also believes that nothing is impossible if you have the right mindset. And this is the message he sent to the players in anticipation of the next season.

“The only thing I ask of my players is that they have Stanley Cup style. If you want to win the Cup, it takes an attitude in the Stanley Cup. It involves effort, attitude and a lot of things. If we achieve that, we give ourselves a chance to advance. We hope that We can reach the end goal.”

