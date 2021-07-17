Finally, Anthony Duclair won the confidence of the team

And he revealed a very special gift, because it came on a day that was totally special, for another reason.

At the end of his video chat, on Friday afternoon, Duclerc made sure to deliver a message that seemed important to him, though brief.

He did it in French first, before repeating it in English to reporters who had not yet left the virtual meeting.

I signed my contract on my father’s day, so it was something very special not only for me but for my whole family He said, adding that his father, Wendell, was celebrating his 51st birthday.

After the first season in Panthers costume in 2021, Duclair agreed to an agreement that would bring him a worldwide sum of $9 million.

Under Joel Quinville last season, Doclear scored 32 points, including 10 goals in 43 games. This 0.74 points per game is his best since joining the National Hockey League (NHL) in 2014.

Duclair also scored a +27 defensive ratio, which is by far the best in his career.

These stats may reflect the fun Doclear has felt in a new geographic setting and with his teammates, which he says he enjoys.

This is a topic that was brought up several times during his video conference.

Any new player arriving in the changing room will feel welcome from day one, as I did when I came to training camp last year. Quote from:Anthony Dockler

Staying with the same group for another three years instead of jumping from one team to another is a sign of stability, and that’s what I’ve been looking for. The man who wore the colors of five other NHL teams added.

Duclair’s camaraderie hinted at contributing to the team’s excellent results, the Quebec athlete believes, despite being eliminated in six games against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the final playoffs.

The Panthers (37-14-5) finished the table with 79 points, putting them in second place in the Central Division, one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes and four points ahead of the Lightning.

We are a united group, and we enjoy off the ice and I think it was felt on the rink. We saw that early in the season and the consistency we’ve shown has definitely proven that. We didn’t just have a short winning streak. We were a team that we take seriously and aspire to take seriously Doclear analyzed.

In addition, Thursday’s formal agreement allowed him to end a streak of four contracts in one season. This includes the one he signed with the Panthers on December 17, 2020, after amassing 54 points in 87 games with the Ottawa Senators between late February 2019 and mid-March 2020.

I know how hard I work off the ice, I know my talents, and I know what I can bring to the ice Quote from:Anthony Dockler