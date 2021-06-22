Fingers crossed in a few pages

Of course there was the experience of the screenwriter (Maurice RichardAnd the Great seduction) … But, in 2009, it was the first time Ken Scott was involved in directing crooked fingers. And he was well wrapped up on the occasion! Because it was on Patrice Ropitail, Roy Dubuis, Claude Legault, Paulo Noel and Jean-Pierre Bergeron (just that!) that he decided to entrust the roles to these little bandits who, in Montreal in 1960, must literally take their role. The Path of Redemption: The Pilgrimage Route to Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle!

Can we learn to be honest? With humor, and above all tenderness, Ken Scott asks himself (and us) a great existential question, never forgetting that cinema is often more comfortable than life!

To evoke better crooked fingers, Ken Scott agreed to pick and comment on the preferred excerpt from the film’s script.

« crooked fingers It was my first achievement. The majority of the film was shot in Argentina, in rather difficult conditions.

Pour vous donner une idée, à ma toute première journée de tournage, mes cinq acteurs principaux ont été perdus pour une demi-journée, au milieu de la cordillère des Andes, sur de petites routes sinueuses falaquio une ‘uiente des le qui longea une Gas.

When we finally got back Roy, Claude, Patrice, Jean-Pierre and Paulo, we were able to shoot in half a day which would normally take a full day. In the midst of chaos, somewhere in Argentina, thanks to the talent of these five actors, I succeeded in my first scene as a director. So it is a scene, especially a day of filming that I will never forget. “



