Fire breaks out in Limoelo

According to preliminary information, the flames erupted at about 5:15 a.m. in the back of 273 4th Street, an apartment building located near the Drouin Bridge that spans the Saint-Charles River.

The fire quickly escalated, forcing firefighters to sound a fifth alarm. The proximity of buildings in this area still raises fears of rapid spread.

Around 7:30 AM, the fire was still threatening nearby buildings. About 90 firefighters were present to put out the flames.

Residents of about 15 homes were evacuated in time. There will be no injuries.

Fourth Street is currently closed to traffic between Second and Third Avenue.

1500 homes in the dark

Hydro-Quebec has cut off power in the area to facilitate the work of the firefighters. About 1,500 of the Limolu lodgings were still in the dark around 7:15 AM.

The Red Cross was immediately asked to help the victims.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

About 3,000 dwellings were plunged into darkness to facilitate the work of firefighters. Photo: Radio Canada / Hadi Hussein

This incident reminds us of what happened two weeks ago, an arson attack in the Saint-Roch area during the night that killed a man in addition to seriously injuring his wife.

With information from Hadi Hussein