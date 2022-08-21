Fire in New York: Uber driver halts race to help residents

CNN reported that an Uber driver called him a “hero” after he stopped on his way to help residents whose building in New York City caught fire.

Fritz Sam was driving his passenger through Brooklyn to get to the airport Wednesday morning through a four-story building that caught fire.

After seeing flames rising from the window of one of the apartments and not seeing any emergency services at the scene, the driver decided to stop the car and provide assistance to the people in the building.

The passenger, Jemma Wei, quickly followed him to begin warning residents of a fire as some of them began to exit the building.

Having learned that there might be people in the building, the driver did not hesitate to enter. Since the fire was contained in the second floor unit, Fritz was able to move around the building and help the remaining residents out.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the last resident was evacuated. After making sure everyone was safe, the driver returned to his car to complete the trip.

“I spoke to this Uber champ – he was grateful someone helped him move his car – when he was the one who rushed into the building,” the official tweeted Thursday. Uber Chairman and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

The authorities told the media that no one was injured in the fire and the investigation is still ongoing.