Linpack Xtreme is a powerful performance measurement and stress testing software

Many of us use powerful desktop computers, which means that we have to monitor their performance regularly. It’s even worse when you overclock your computer, because that’s when things get really serious. As you can see, whenever we overclock a computer, it is always necessary to make sure that everything runs as smoothly as possible. Usually, this means tracking the device’s temperature to make sure it doesn’t overheat and completely destroy the computer.

To control things, there are many tools one can use, but we will talk about them LINPACK Xtreme. It is a tool best used to test the performance of an overclocked computer and was created by IntelBurnTest, OCCT and Prime95. We’ve been using this tool for a while, so we have a lot to say.

How to use Linpack Xtreme

Download LINPACK Xtreme Very simple because the file size is just under 8MB, the next step after downloading is to unzip the tool from the ZIP folder and install the 32-bit or 64-bit version. Because of the type of computer we use; We installed the 64-bit version,

Once installed, you will realize that there is no graphical user interface as everything is done through the command line. This is both good and bad, but it all depends on what kind of computer user you are.

Benchmarking and stress testing software for Windows

If you are new to it, you probably need a GUI to better understand what to do. If you are an advanced Windows 10 user, this should not be a problem. Not to mention the commands listed here:

reference stress test View the file Readme.txt Out.

If you want to turn on Benchmark, no need to type the word, just tap the number and follow the instructions. To break it, if you want to play a file referenceJust tap 1 next to the text that says “what do you want to do?Then press the Enter key or any other key.

to perform a stress testPress number 2. You should now understand how to do the others, if desired.

Also, we realized that once the test ran, there was no way to run another test without quitting the program and starting over. This is counterproductive, so hopefully the developers will make changes in the near future.

Overall, Linpack Xtreme does what it says it can do, and that’s still the most important aspect to us. Get Linpack Xtreme directly from official site.

