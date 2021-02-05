Target of the conspirators, a computer company claiming $ 2.7 billion from Fox News

Computer company Smartmatic is seeking $ 2.7 billion from Fox News as well as supporters of Donald Trump, who are accused of transmitting conspiracy theories that made him a tool for widespread electoral fraud.

After Joe Biden’s victory was formalized, many close to the Trump camp asserted that the US presidential election had been rigged, especially thanks to the active role of vote-counting programs.

Attorney Sydney Powell, who was a member of Donald Trump’s legal team, argued that the specialist service providers Dominion and Smartmatic, whose services were used during the election, were instrumental in an international plot to deprive the outgoing president from being re-elected.

None of these claims can be confirmed. In addition, Smartmatic only provided its services to Los Angeles County during the presidential election and was unable to materially intervene in the major electoral states.

In the viewfinder of Smartmatic, Fox News is accused of “providing a story to millions of viewers and its readers: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did not win the election.” Smartmatic stole them. “

Sidney Powell, as well as Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as well as three broadcasters, have also charged Jeanine Piro of Fox News, as well as Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs of the Fox Business sister channel.

“Their story was a lie,” continues the document filed in a New York civil court. “All the story. They knew it. But it was selling.”

“We are proud of our coverage of the 2020 elections, and we will defend ourselves strongly in court against this unfounded act,” a spokesman for the channel told AFP.

Smartmatic claims its “reputation” has been “permanently tarnished”. Because her clients were concerned about the fictional accusations against her, “they began to panic,” according to the subpoena.

Several executives and employees of the company have even received death threats, according to the group, which is demanding, in addition to $ 2.7 billion for defamation and defamation, that the charges be withdrawn completely.

Moreover, this conspiracy theory “undermined people’s confidence in democracy,” and led to Donald Trump’s supporters invading Congress on January 6, says SmartMatic.