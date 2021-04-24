First departure to Primo?

The identity of the Montreal Canadiens goalkeeper in Saturday night’s match in Calgary remains a mystery. Jake Allen could drop his network in favor of young Caiden Primo, who would then start the season.

Since his debut in 2019-2020, Primeau has been a 1-1-0 in the NHL with a save rate of 0.931.

For Flames, with only 20 shots in the 4-2 defeat of the Canadians on Friday, Jacob Markstrom improved his record to 5-1-0 against CH this season. The Swede stopped 139 rounds out of 146 in the Bleu-blanc-rouge attack, with a save rate of 952.

Darwin: Unconfirmed case

Quebec striker Jonathan Drouin was not in the game against Flames on Friday, and it is not known if he will be able to be there on Saturday night.

The Quebec winger was withdrawn from the starting line-up after the warm-up session. He is seen consulting a therapist as players enter the tunnel into the locker room.

Defender Eric Gustafson – ex-Flames player – made his debut for CH. Hired as a seventh full-back, the Swede was used for just over seven minutes, including one minute and seven seconds on the club’s only chance to excel.

Coach Dominic Ducharme will confirm his goalkeeper’s identity and starting lineup during his press conference at around 5 pm. The match between Al-Kindi and Filmes will be broadcasted from 7 pm on TVA Sports and directly on TVA Sports.

