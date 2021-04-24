Les # Édubrèves – Super Expo-Sciences and other events

What are you going to do this weekend? Take a few minutes to cheer on the youngsters participating in the Super Expo-Sciences Hydro-Quebec Final in Quebec. Then plan your next week with our multiple proposals for activities and events for you and your students. Here is the # Édubrèves!

Please note that the use of animated GIFs in this short news summary is for entertainment purposes only!

Super Expo-sciences Hydro-Québec, Quebec Final

Quebec Final Super Expo Sciences Hydro Quebec Taking place at the end of this week. This is an opportunity to discover the science projects of 152 young people between the ages of 12 and 20 from all over Quebec. Chosen from thousands of exhibitors, they await online visitors with the top 109 projects in the 2021 edition.

The innovative projects focus on several thematic topics: epidemics, environmental issues, rare diseases, social phenomena, the use of new technologies, artificial intelligence and more! An opportunity to virtually interact with Quebec youth in science and technology.

explore List of exhibitors in the program And the Call them!

Discover CréaCamp

Just one CréaCamp Découverte to put on your agenda this week.

April 26, 5:30 pm: Wooclap, for interactive teaching, with Maxime Laflamme, Education Counselor at École Branchée. Discover this app that offers many possibilities for interaction and for gathering information about students’ progress.

Upcoming WISE conference

To start the day on April 27, from 7 AM to 8:30 AM you can attend the conference How to build a learning ecosystem: lessons from practitioners from wisdom (World Innovation Summit for Education). A panel of experts will discuss best practices to apply in order to build educational ecosystems that enhance student success.

to sign up.

Genially Basics

This Tuesday 27 April, The Genially Team presents a new live webinar starting at 11 am (Quebec time). It will be of interest to those new to the tool as it will allow them to learn more about the basics before creating interactive and animated presentations.

Digital Education Summit

The 9th Online Digital Education Summit is taking place from April 29-30. It is never too late to register. The schedule is rich in conferences of all kinds. Consult Programming.

In preparation for the introductory activity, teachers can ask their students to produce a graphic representation (text, image, or video) in response to the question: “What will the new normal in your school look like after the pandemic?” You can then distribute the results of their work on social networks using the hashtags: # Summit2021 and # nouvelleenormalitéenucation.

Bring the museum to the classroom

Since we can’t go to a museum, let’s bring museums to school! Friday April 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Association of Professional Teachers in Plastic Arts (AQESAP) invites plastic arts educators to discover the many online platforms created by galleries and museum institutions. The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the Montreal Museum of Contemporary Art, the Juliet Museum of Art, and the Canadian National Museum will be present among others to promote their resources online.

Young Ministers and Emerging Journalists

Nomination period for National Council of Young Environment Ministers Get out of your bubble It is open and will run until May 17, 2021. High school students can follow the steps to Submit their applications online.

Young Quebecers from High School have also been invited to submit their applications by May 3 to be part of the Young Environmental Journalists Laboratory. They will receive professional support.

In conclusion … take care of yourself!

see you soon! Until then, feel free to “tag us” (in good French …) on Twitter (millaudrey or riomarti) so we can talk about your project / supplier in a future review of the week! I wish you a nice weekend!