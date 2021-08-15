Auston Matthews may have to miss the start of training camp

Austin Matthews had a great season last year with the Toronto Leafs. The American-born center has completely dominated the NHL’s scoring column with 41 wins in a season that, let’s remember, was cut short to 56 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By the way, he did not fight them all.

His closest track recorder was Conor McDavid. The latter, however, was eight (!) behind the Toronto star. This says a lot.

And you know what? He achieved this feat when he wasn’t even 100%.

Matthews played most of the season with wrist discomfort. After taking a break and believing he had made a full recovery, the manager ramped up his pace during his off-season training and again suffered from a sore wrist.

So he sat down with the team and the two clans agreed that it was best for him to have the operation, which is exactly what happened just yesterday. So he will miss, at least, the next six weeks of activities.

Auston Matthews will miss the Maple Leafs at least six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery on Friday. The striker, who led the NHL in goals last season with 41, may miss the start of training camp.https://t.co/rPchkR9wxQ – NHL.com (NHLdotcom) August 14, 2021

So Auston may miss the start of training camp, but the captains are confident he will be back at the start of the regular season. Remember, the Leafs start their season on October 13, at home, against the Montreal Canadiens.

Given that Matthews was injured last year and still managed to score many goals in very few games (41 in 52), I can’t wait to see him in action when he should be 100% at the start of next season.

