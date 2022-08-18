First Nations welcomes artists from the Blue Rodeo group

On Wednesday, the duo performed at Kashechewan First Nation, also located along the coast of James Bay.

Jim Cody says it is important for them to visit the remote First Nations.

This is how you really come back with stories and let people know what it looks like there he told CBC News.

Blue Rodeo has a long history of defending indigenous rights. the song fools like youFor example, he talks about treaty rights and the return of lands to indigenous peoples.

Jim Cuddy says he doesn’t think his songs have changed anything, but at least he hopes they make people aware of some of the issues.

I think these issues are not on many people’s minds. They are much more occupied with the details of their lives. And so I guess it’s just awareness, just telling people He said.

For their concerts in the James Bay area, the two members of the group performed many of their songs.

These are parties where no less well-known songs are played, because these are people who do not have much chance of seeing you. Says Jim Cody.

Rachel Corston, Assistant Festival Coordinator Our people gathernotes that organizers saved money in 2020 and 2021 due to cancellations caused by COVID-19, making it possible to invite popular artists such as musicians from Blue Rodeo and country artist Johnny Reed.

Ms Korston said the long-running festival is a recent event for gatherings that Cree communities have always been during the summer.

Our people lived in the woods in the winter, and then they came to the islands and towns and gathered as you say.

She says the community is excited to see Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor ​​perform.

