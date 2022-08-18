Economy

The long list of the best new restaurants in Canada revealed

August 18, 2022
Maria Gill

the magazine On the roadAir Canada, backed by Air Canada, has announced the return of its top 10 popular new Canadian restaurants, which have been suspended during the pandemic.

This week the airline revealed 30 coast-to-coast finalists who could dream of shortlisting winners and perhaps even crowning themselves at the top.

It was an anonymous gastronomical critic who traveled across the country to savor the creations of the new establishments from all walks of life – which were open between the end of Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022 – that defined those in the race.

  • Chef and farmer Dominique Labelle at Parcelles Country Table in Austin

    PHOTO FRANÇOIS ROY, LA PRESSE ARCHIVES

    Chef and farmer Dominique Labelle at Parcelles Country Table in Austin

  • The Jia Wine & Grill

    Photo by Robert Skinner, press archives

    The Jia Wine & Grill

  • Chef Anita Feng at her Jay Feng grocery store

    Photo by Sarah Mungo Burkett, Press Archives

    Chef Anita Feng at her Jay Feng grocery store

  • A dish in Pichai's menu

    PHOTO FRANÇOIS ROY, LA PRESSE ARCHIVES

    A dish in Pichai’s menu

The finalists are located in eight provinces and 15 Canadian cities, from Tofino to St. John’s, North Saanich, Vancouver, Kimberley, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax.

Montreal cut a great character there with five quotes: Mastard, Pichai, J’ai Feng, Gia Vin & Grill, and Mokili. In addition, for the province of Quebec, there is the table champion Parcelles in Austin, as well as Le Clan and the restaurant Alentours in Quebec. The top ten will be revealed on November 1, at a gala in Toronto.

