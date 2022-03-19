Rublev joins Fritz in Indian Wells semi-finals

The Russian, who currently assumes his preferred position at the bottom of the table less high than the top, easily eliminated Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (35) 7-5, 6-2.

Rublev is the man for this winter’s end, as he still scores victories in Marseille and then Dubai. This is his thirteenth consecutive victory.

Unchallenged, former world number three Dimitrov who hit all fours last year by sending off Daniil Medvedev, who had just crowned the US Open, was overshadowed by the strength of the Russian.

The latter was only frantic when finishing the first engagement in the serve game, allowing his opponent to get back to 5-5 after a rare series of non-force fouls, before recovering immediately by breaking again into the pocket at the time.

Rublev, who never got past the third lap in the California desert, accelerated again in the second heat to finish in 1 hour 31 minutes.

Winning the championship would be very strong, but it’s too early to talk about that. I have half to play first and we’ll see what happens In the center of the Central Court, Rublev said softly, watching the Ukrainian flag flutter on the roof beside the US flag, in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine trying to invade Russia.

The player who plays, like his compatriots and Belarus, without mentioning his country or representing its flag, is one of the few Russians who have clearly expressed their opposition to this conflict. He spoke again after his victory. We can’t see the news He said.

It is terrible what is happening. I feel really bad for everyone. We must unite and stay away from politics to set an example, at least in the sports field. It will be a good message for a better world .

Rublev, Fritz, Alcaraz and Nadal until the end

Taylor Fritz, who reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year, was sent off 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-0 Serbian Miomir Kekmanovic (61), at the end of a game in Southtooth.

The first set was close and the American finished it off with two wins after getting a bit scared as he slipped 5-1 before allowing Kikmanovic to return to his prime.

The Serbian held the second set and took advantage of the failure to serve his opponent, but he is effective in this sector (14 aces) to break it and lead 5-3. Not shaken to equalize.

Fritz recovered in the last period, escaping 5-0, before leaving the match for Kikmanovic who seemed to have no more energy, after nearly two hours of excitement under the blazing sun (32°C).

Thus, Fritz and Rublev join Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the competition.