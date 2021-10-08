Flooding after panda match: Three people have been charged

Three people involved in the abuse following Saturday’s panda show in Ottawa are facing charges.

Three men, two are 20-year-olds from Ottawa and the other is a 22-year-old from HalliburtonAnd They were consecutively charged with a mischievous act of more than $5,000 and the act of participating in an illegal gathering, under Canadian criminal law , the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said early Thursday evening.

During the week, investigators from the Police Force’s Central Criminal Investigation Department identified 10 people who participated in this flooding in the Côte des Sables neighborhood after a 19-17 victory for the University of Ottawa Jays over top rivals Carlton Ravens at TD Place.

Nearly 2,000 people celebrated the Gee-Gees victory on the streets of Ottawa (archived). Photo: SB

Earlier this week, police released photos of dozens of participants, asking the public to help put names on those faces. On Thursday, new photos were sent to the media and posted on the web page created for this purpose. (A new window) .

How do police investigations help?

At the moment, there are approximately 40 people the police are trying to identify.