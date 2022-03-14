In Normandy and four other regions of France, the influenza epidemic is back in force

76 news see my news

Influenza is back in force in Normandy. The area has been classified as an epidemic threshold. (© Adobe Stock / Illustration)

while the The mask has fallen At (almost) all places as of March 14, 2022, flu It already seems to be making a comeback. according to The latest epidemiological bulletin from public health in France The influenza virus dates back to March 9, 2022, and is circulating throughout the country, especially in Normandy. The area was also Classified as epidemic threshold.

Santé Publique France describes in its influenza virus bulletin “a high positivity rate in urban medicine and in hospitals as well as a ‘remarkable increase in all age groups'”.

Children are more affected than in previous years

The consultation rate for influenza-like illness estimated from Sentinel Network data was 88 per 100,000 population, an increase of 87% over the previous week. In addition to Normandy, four other regions (Brittany, Center Val-de-Loire, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Baie de la Loire) are classified as epidemic threshold.

The number of hospital admissions after an emergency room visit for influenza-like illness (334) continues to rise by 36% nationwide.

“The proportion of children among the serious cases of influenza admitted to intensive care remains at a much higher level than is usually observed (32% of all cases in 2021-22 compared to less than 15% in previous seasons)”, also notes Health France.

How do you protect yourself

Against this infectious disease, the Ministry of Health states that vaccination and respect for barrier gestures remain the best prevention method. Every year, a new flu vaccine is needed to maintain immunity. “The disease changes. Every year, the vaccine has to adapt according to the strain of the virus,” said Marc-Antoine Dubois, a pharmacist near Rouen last December.

According to figures from Santé Publique France, estimates of vaccination coverage as of December 31, 2021 among people at risk were 51.4%, by 55.6% among those aged 65 and over.

Responsible by Pasteur Institute 10,000 to 15,000 deaths a year in France, especially among vulnerable people, so influenza is not a virus to be taken lightly.

