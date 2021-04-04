Major Baseball: The First in the Modern Era

Chicago White Sox player Yermaine Mercedes set the Major League Baseball record on Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

The new 28-year-old became the first athlete of the modern major league era (1900) to score eight hits in several hitting matches in the opening moments of the season.

Mercedes has tossed the ball to safety five times on Friday. The next day he got a homerun, a double and one. He finally finished his winning streak on his fourth in-game hit, kicking a ball that fell into the opponent’s glove.

“I never could have imagined it. I want to play every day and I’m very excited,” she said in the press conferences following Saturday’s game. This is a new day for me.

The Dominican Republic national, clothed in his team’s first game in 2021, started his Major League Baseball career with an average of 0.889 hitting, eight strokes and six reds in nine matches.