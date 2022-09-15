FNCC-CSN says internet broadcasting bill could be improved

Act C-11, which aims to subject foreign companies to the same content production and distribution requirements as any Canadian company subject to the Broadcasting Act, could be particularly improved in the interest of Canadian workers, the National Communication and Culture Federation (FNCC-CSN) believes.

The union organization, which on Wednesday submitted its brief to the Canadian Heritage Standing Committee responsible for studying the law, reiterated its “public support for the bill.”

However, she believes that some elements of the law can be improved. This is particularly the case with regard to guidelines aimed at employing Canadian artists and workers. “In its current version, the bill contains less restrictive obligations for foreign digital giants, compared to Canadian companies,” FNCC-CSN said.

“Let’s remember the bill’s primary objective: to ensure that Canadian and Francophone content is present in Canada’s broadcasting ecosystem,” FNCC-CSN President Annick Charette insisted in a press release.

“Our national sovereignty is expressed first and foremost through the voice of our artists, through the creativity and work of our craftsmen. If the bill does not benefit Canadian workers, we are missing out on a great opportunity to ensure the viability of many of the country’s cultural businesses,” she added.

The FNCC-CSN also suggests “tightening the notion of Canadian programming” contained in the bill, as the current definition “would constitute a step backward from the current standards set by the CRTC.”

For the FNCC-CSN, where production expenses are made as well as copyright ownership must appear among the items identifying the Canadian program.

Remember that the Broadcasting Bill, which passed in the House of Commons, would force US platforms like YouTube, Netflix or Amazon’s Prime Video to promote Canadian TV, movies, videos or music and help fund Canadian content.