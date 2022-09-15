What to consider when choosing an English language school

English courses are still the most effective way to learn all aspects of the language. Today in almost every city there are many language schools that invite everyone. But not all of them are the same. How to choose an English language school? Or maybe you are interested in finding military schools? Ourkids.net will tell you how not to be disappointed later. The most important selection criteria are as follows.

The advantages of learning a language at a special school

Having a teacher who provides real and regular communication is the main key to success. It is the setting of speech, familiarity with accents and much more. That’s why it’s worth finding the right school when you take on language learning:

automatic speech correction;

the opportunity to learn to distinguish accents;

auxiliary motivation;

direct communication with a tutor;

appropriateness of teaching material to the level of the student.

In addition, teachers at language schools are often native speakers. And real communication with such a person can significantly accelerate the learning process. It is practically an immersion in the language environment where the tutor immediately notices the mistakes in words and sentences, and corrects them instantly, so that the student does not get used to speaking incorrectly.

What to look for when choosing an English school

Nowadays, English schools in Kiev, among other ways to learn the language, are not the only ones. Therefore, it is quite difficult to choose among dozens of options the one that will be able to give what you need. For example, to suit the intensity of classes and their cost. And here are the aspects that are worth highlighting:

Program of classes

Before you decide which English school to choose, you need to carefully review the options for educational programs that offer the school of interest. Need to decide the one that best suits the learning goal. For example, English for travelers and for engineers will have a big difference. Therefore, it is extremely important to pay attention to different training programs and to look for the one that is the most suitable for you.

Duration of courses

The standard training program is designed for 8 months. Lessons take, in general, up to three hours per week. In such a case, regularity and consistency are extremely influential. Therefore, thinking about what to pick a suitable English course, it is indispensable not to overestimate your own abilities.

Many centers today make a discount on the rhythm of modern life and the frequent lack of time for potential students. Therefore, in some cases, the frequency of classes may be reduced to one lesson per week. However, here you should be guided by your own perception. If lessons are so infrequent, the information taken will be forgotten by the next session.

In intensive courses, lessons take place almost every day. Therefore, the total duration of the program is reduced to about three months. Therefore, the choice of courses should not be treated carelessly.

Availability of tests and certificates at the end of the course

Qualified schools at the entrance of the student conduct a mandatory test to calculate the level of knowledge and determine it in the right group. Many schools also have a final test at the end of the course and also provide a certificate. A document confirming a certain level of proficiency in the language. This may come in handy in the future. Abroad – unlikely, but within the country – it will be quite an additional argument, for example, for a resume.

The size of groups in the classes

It is desirable to have a closer look at how many people in the groups of students on the average. Often there are large groups – this allows to reduce the cost of training. But here on the results is reflected not in the best way. After all, the mentor is physically unable to pay enough attention to everyone. But groups of up to 10 people are just right.

Qualification of teachers

Professionalism of the teacher – the most important condition for successful learning in the chosen school. If the lessons are interesting and the material is explained clearly, then you do not have to wait long for results. The selection criteria in each school were different. For example, some directors hire only native speakers, claiming that it will increase the effectiveness of the lessons. Others, on the contrary, select regular teachers. Which also makes sense. After all, these tutors have already been down the road that students have yet to overcome. They are familiar with all the challenges and know how to quickly get into the language environment.

Knowing now how to decide English courses, you can not expect difficulties. If you follow these simple guidelines, everyone can easily find a language school to their liking and with the right fees.

How do you decide an English language school for children of different ages?

Each age has its own learning characteristics that are important to consider when choosing a school:

Kids under the age of three. It is believed that at such a very young age, a baby will start to perceive English on a par with the native language. It is already possible to start little by little to teach the child, and if he does not show interest, do not get upset, just continue the lessons later. Try to teach the little one yourself, or find a tutor or a special course.

Children from three to six years old. This is the age when a child is curious about the world. Find a course with fun games and an attentive teacher who will help your child fall in love with a foreign language.

Children from seven to nine years old. At this age, kids don’t understand the value of English for their future, so they need classes with a relaxed atmosphere, fun games and exciting assignments.

Schoolchildren between the ages of ten and twelve. This is the time to move from a playful form of learning to a more serious one. It is good to start learning grammar.

Teenagers from thirteen to seventeen years old. Both classes in a group and with a tutor will be useful. At this age it is important to support the motivation, interest in the language and the child’s desire to learn.