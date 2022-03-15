Focus on Strasbourg Health Hacking Camp

The largest hackathon specialized in health innovation in France, will be held in Strasbourg from 25-27 March 2022, Eurometropolis . website.

Every year since its launch in 2014, Hacking Health Camp It brings together a unique ecosystem around healthy innovation: institutions, manufacturers, financiers, incubators, schools, universities, media… Over the years, 198 model projects and 25 startups have emerged through this collective intelligence work. A dynamic and nurturing community has been formed and continues to grow.

This new edition will take place as a hybrid event with online content (conferences, interviews, workshops, replays) and 100% face-to-face Hackathon in Strasbourg over 3 days, from Friday evening to Sunday evening. Note that some content is freely available on the Internet.

Strasbourg, an innovative land in health

Named ” Tomorrow’s Health Zones In 2019, this feature aims to improve the health of the population, by offering them innovative solutions from local entrepreneurs, associations and public authorities. The project, which brings together all the major players in local health, outlines a more comprehensive and effective health for patients.

In addition, a place of medical excellence has recently settled in the heart of the city: this is the program Nextmed. The latter brings together health professionals at the civil hospital site to build the health of the future and develop new medical technologies. On the basis of local and international partnerships, Nextmed aims to create 1,500 new jobs in the health sector.