When art meets science

Education. Artist Julie Lambert invites residents to discover the artwork done by 112 students from GARAF, the Animal Research and Development Assistance Group, as part of the Intersection Project.

Last fall, artist Julie Lambert accompanied young people on a creative process aimed at transforming a hallway in their school with an art project of an ecological nature. The intersection project, carried out with students from the Jean Rimbault School, is an installation that symbolizes a meeting, a crossing of two roads, a pedestrian crossing for students and a migration corridor for small creatures of a precarious situation.

This interdisciplinary project has enabled science students to create a collective artwork through mediation that will undoubtedly awaken young people to committed artwork. In order to provide her students with a complete creative experience, Vicki Blanchett, a fine arts teacher, has supported the development of this project with great interest and enthusiasm.

Completed in the midst of a pandemic, and unable to make a formal public presentation with her students, Mrs. Blanchett would like to thank them and especially the alumni of 5NS High school for their participation in the intersection project.

“I am very proud of the interdisciplinary work that has been done with the students of the GARAF program. This art project gave them the opportunity to make their mark while allowing the identification of the GARAF program within their school corridor. This is a very crowd-pleasing and structured project for the students, the artist and me as a teacher.”

Donating their sculptures, in order to create a collective work, was undoubtedly heartbreaking for some of the students who invested heavily in creating their creature. It must be said that GARAF students are accustomed to working in a team and sharing and gathering is part of the program’s philosophy. Despite everything, artist Julie Lambert would like to emphasize the great generosity of the students with whom she was able to share her passion for clay. “The group effect is what fascinates me the most with this kind of project. Putting together the individual works made it possible to create the most original installation. Capturing the little monster individually is beautiful, but once all the bugs are grouped together on the walls and ceiling, in a sort of migration corridor, it creates a huge effect. And it makes a huge difference.”

The Intersection project has also received significant recognition regionally since, for this project, Julie Lambert received the Visual Arts Award in 17NS The edition of GALART, which aims to promote the inspiring cultural initiatives and exceptional achievements of artists from the region.

This art project, imagined by Ms. Lambert, was supported by the City of Drummondville as well as by the Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec (CALQ) as part of the 2019-2020 Centre-du-Québec Regional Partnership Programme. For a virtual visit: www.julielambert.ca/art-public/intersection . (Liter)