Why study in Canada? 5 Great Advantages for International Bachelor’s Students in 2022

Basically, higher education serves a number of different purposes. Pursuing a bachelor’s degree opens a lot of doors in the professional world. It also offers countless benefits in terms of financial stability and largely promotes personal development.

Why everybody needs a bachelor degree in 2022

First of all, higher education gives you a sense of accomplishment, which may instill you with the confidence to get whatever you want in life. Secondly, it increases your earning potential as you can land a highly-paid job after graduation. Higher education can prepare you for your future career path. At university, you can gain skills needed for great success in your profession.

It’s important to note that studying at college may reveal your hidden talents. Together with professors, you can explore your skills and hone them to an excellent level. Higher education also improves critical thinking. It teaches you to reflect and analyze things, which is essential for different aspects of both personal and professional life. In addition, you will enhance your verbal and written communication skills while studying.

Canadian education system

Academic culture is really special in Canada. What distinguishes it from others is the way students are engaged with professors. Instructors are very approachable in Canada, so they will always answer any of your questions. Also, the course layout is great. You can take up to five courses per semester, so you won’t be overloaded with the studies. But in case you feel it’s too much for you, you can turn to Canadian EduBirdie, which is an online service for students. This company helps young people keep up with their studies by completing papers for them. So why not give it a try when you are too tired of homework?

In general, the Canadian higher education system is famous for the highest quality institutions. On top of that, it offers a rewarding student lifestyle. Below you can read about the advantages of Canadian education for international students in more detail.

The pros of Canadian education

1. Tuition fees

Of course, the cost of Canadian institutions is quite high for some international students. But still, the average price for it is lower than in most popular destinations. According to the Times Higher Education, international students pay about CAD 25,000 per year. Most bachelor programs available in Canada take three years to complete, which means that you need to spend about CAD 75,000 on your degree. For comparison, the average cost of a year in an American university is about USD 33,000. So the full four-year program will cost nearly USD 132,000.

2. Multiculturalism

Canada is famous all around the world for its hospitality. Canadians create a welcoming environment for international students. They encourage multicultural diversity, so all the world’s ethnic groups are represented in Canada. People living there do their best to preserve their traditions and they are much respected for that. So as an international student, you can simply be yourself.

3. Safety

Safety is one of the biggest concerns for most of us. Especially for students who are going to live away from home for the first time in their life. That’s why Canada may be a perfect option for you. In this country, you don’t have to worry about safety issues at all. If you check Safearound, which is a platform that assesses the general level of “risk” of over a hundred countries, you will see that Canada has the 8th position in the list of the safest countries in the world. The good news is that the crime rate is so low that crime almost doesn’t exist there. That’s why you can feel safe no matter where you go to study.

4. Teaching

You can see Canadian universities in the lists of top institutions in the world. They are always highly ranked by international companies. University of Toronto, McGill University and University of British Columbia typically take positions in Top 50 ranks. They are much respected for their research in the academic world. The teachers are highly professional in Canada, so you can get deep knowledge from them.

5. Prospects

Canada is an amazing country not only to study, but to live in. It offers countless opportunities for people who want to make a successful career there. Even while studying, you can start your career path at a part-time job. What’s more, the country even encourages people coming from abroad to apply for permanent residency. The government easily gives international students preferred status. And their efforts are paying off because more and more foreigners come to Canada to study.