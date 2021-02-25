Football: Canadians rule out Brazilians in Orlando

The Canadians were punished twice for making mistakes in their territories in the first half, before launching the attack in the second half, but to no avail.

Debenha and Julia scored for the Brazilian camp.

Undermined by the absence of Christine Sinclair and Diane Matheson, both injured, the Canadian side managed to achieve only one goal in three matches in this four-team tournament. This was his first international meeting since March 2020.

Maple Leaf representatives have had a 0-8-2 record in the last 10 matches against the world’s top 10 teams.

Canada tied with Brazil for eighth place in the FIFA rankings.

“You can’t start a match against the Brazilians this way,” Bev Priestman said. The second half is more representative of the depth of our team. “

The Brazilians 9-8-7 against the Canadians.

In this tournament, the Canadians lost to the Americans and defeated the Argentines, to finish 1-2-0.

The Americans won the title 3-0-0.

The next international match for Canadians, on April 13, will be a friendly match against the British team, ranked sixth in the world.