Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sues for sexual assault

Andrew Cuomo, the former New York state governor, said he was indicted in court Thursday for sexual assault of a former employee, another step in a case that forced him to resign this summer. – We learned from a judicial source.

• Read also: Andrew Cuomo resigns on sexual harassment charges

• Read also: “Eventually the truth will come out.” – Andrew Cuomo

“A criminal complaint has been filed against former Governor Andrew Cuomo in Albany City Court,” a New York state court spokeswoman told AFP, adding that it was related to a sexual relationship.

The complaint, released by several media outlets, Thursday from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office accuses the former governor of “forced touching” on December 7, 2020, at his official residence in Albany, the state capital. This complaint merits an indictment and means that the former governor can be tried in criminal proceedings.

After being accused for months by former employees, the 63-year-old governor resigned on August 11, a week after publishing a damning investigative report listing the cases of 11 women who had been sexually harassed or assaulted.

An astonishing fall for this descendant of Italian immigrants, who have ruled the country’s fourth state (about 20 million people) since 2011 and was aspiring to a fourth term in 2022.

At the height of the coronavirus epidemic, when New York was the epicenter of the American earthquake in the spring of 2020, it gained the status of a national star. Through his daily, sane and reassuring press briefings, this seasoned, yet difficult and authoritarian politician has changed the dimension, the embodiment of the antithesis of Donald Trump, whose declarations of the health crisis have been seen as erratic.