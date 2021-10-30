How to use a locked Google Photos folder for a file

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Google allows users of the Google Photos app to hide their sensitive photos and videos in a folder protected by their device’s screen lock.

“Folder Locked” is restricted to Pixel device owners. But Google plans to extend it to diOS users. It’s coming to iOS, especially “early next year”. The Locked Folder was first launched for the Pixel 3 and later in June. Then, in September 2021, Google announced that it would come to all Android phones. The company is now adapting This deadline for inclusion of Google Photos users on iOS is in 2022.

So here’s what you need to know about the locked folder.

Google Locked Pictures Folder is a password protected folder or biometrics folder that allows you to hide sensitive and personal media.

If you have not set up a screen lock on your device, you will need to set up a screen lock.

Open the latest version of the Google Photos app. Go to Library > Utilities > Locked Folder. Tap Set up locked folder. Follow the instructions that appear on the screen. You will be asked to unlock your device.

Do you need to know how to set or change the screen lock on your phone? Visit the Google support page here.

You will be prompted to configure the locked folder the first time you use it.

Open the latest version of the Google Photos app. Select the photos and videos you want from the locked folder. At the top right, tap More > Move to Locked Folder. Click Transfer.

Need more information about the locked folder? Visit the Google support page here.

You can find items you’ve moved to the locked folder in the Google Photos app library under Utilities. To access the locked folder, you will need to unlock your device either through biometric verification such as your fingerprint or face scan or by entering your PIN code.

To prevent your photos and videos from being displayed in the locked folder, Google doesn’t allow you to add, save, edit, undo, or even share these items to an album or photo book. It also won’t appear on Google smart screens like the Nest Hub or through Chromecast.

Google revealed a plan to publish a locked folder of Google Photos to a file Blog post Combine additional new security initiatives.

For example, Google announced that it is expanding Google One’s VPN functionality to 10 new countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland). In addition, Google said that the Pixel Central Security Center, which debuted on the Pixel 6, will reach all Android phones. The Security Center basically provides a simplified view of the general security status of your device.