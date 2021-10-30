In Canada and internationally: Here are the restrictions on new vaccines in transport

Proof of vaccination will now be required for workers and employees of trains, planes and cruise ships in Canada.

Beginning October 30, 2021, at 3 a.m. (EST), air passengers on domestic, cross-border or international flights departing from certain Canadian airports as well as passengers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains will be required to provide proof. Vaccine, Transport Canada announced in a press release.

An acceptable vaccine guide comes from a province or territory, a local health facility, or another country in which the vaccine was vaccinated (approved by Health Canada).

Those who have not been vaccinated will still be able to board until November 29, with a negative molecular test for COVID-19 done within 72 hours before travel.

The press release also states that “a positive result in molecular testing for COVID-19 will be accepted if at least 14 days, but not more than 180 days, have passed since testing, and the traveler has not shown any symptoms.”

If a non-vaccinated traveler is tested positive during their trip, they will have to self-isolate for 14 days, with no possibility of returning to their point of departure. Accommodation will be at his expense.

There are some exceptions, such as remote communities and emergencies.

The carriers will be responsible for checking the vaccination status.

