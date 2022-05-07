Formula 1 | Horner: A ‘terrible’ day for Verstappen in Miami

Max Verstappen had his first day “awesome”In the words of his boss Christian Horner. The Red Bull manager returned to the frantic problem that plagued the Dutchman during Free Practice 1, before a hydraulic failure destroyed the EL2s and prevented him from signing any timed laps there.

“We changed the gearbox and one of the coolant, it was done on the track and had a hydraulic issue which unfortunately caused some damage to the brakes” Horner explained to Sky Sports. “He did a few laps, I think he did five timed laps today which were all competitive.

Verstappen completed about 15 laps over the course of the day, and Horner admits there will be some track familiarization work to be done for his driver: “Fortunately, because of the red flags, he didn’t lose a lot of time, but it’s frustrating not to spend that time on the track.”

“He’ll probably do a few more laps than usual in Free Practice 3 to get used to the circuit. In the street circuit you just have to find your way around, but we know how good Max is at adapting to the new circuits, so I’m sure he’ll make up for lost time.”