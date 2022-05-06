Formula 1 | Mercedes F1 explains its approach and testing in Miami

As it announced this week, Mercedes F1 is looking into a number of different directions to try to solve the porpoise problems it is having with its 2022 car, and will use some upgrades at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

Team boss Toto Wolff said the focus was on finding a long-term solution rather than one that hurts performance, and several avenues are currently being explored.

“We’re trying to find a solution that’s not just about fixing rebound,” Explains Wolf in Miami

“Because you can fix the ground impact problem, by making the floor stiffer. But you’re going to lose downforce trying to make the car more stable. That’s not the direction we’re going to take. Let’s go with the parts we have for this weekend.”

“Unfortunately, without doing special testing, every racing weekend is a bit of a live experience. You can’t replicate the bouncing we see on the track in a wind tunnel, so it’s just like the good old days – a bit of trial and error. What do these do? Pieces actually actually? That’s what we’re going to find out.”

“We are looking so far at some directions where we think they may help us solve the long-term problem without losing compressive strength in terms of quality and quantity.”

“So there will be parts in the car this weekend and we think we can improve the direction to fit it. But don’t count on the big performance from the car, we won’t open it up from one weekend. Race to race!”