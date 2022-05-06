Chromebooks will get Ryzen Zen 3 processors at AMD

Yesterday, AMD announced four new mobile processors intended for Chromebooks. Grouped under the Ryzen 5000 C name, they (but later) engineered the Zen 3 launched on laptops last year.

The Chromebook You will be able to count on new processors AMD. Lisa Su announced yesterday the release of four new Ryzen 5000 “C” processors intended for laptops running ChromeOS, Google’s operating system. However, this announcement seems like a catch-up: these new chips are already based on the Zen 3 architecture, which is no longer the case.

This design was already presented for the first time at the end of 2020, on desktop processors, and made its way at the beginning of last year on laptops, with processors from the “Cézanne” family. Therefore, AMD plays the role of continuity by installing the Zen 3 architecture this time, which is always effective, on processors optimized for ChromeOS and Chromebooks.

Powerful and economical chips, but less modern than it looks

Compared to the previous generation of Ryzen chips for Chromebooks, AMD claims 67% more responsiveness and 85% better graphics performance. Support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 standards has also been mentioned. However, we stick with the older generation integrated graphics. Understand that all-new RDNA2 iGPUs installed on the latest Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” mobile chipset (launched at the beginning of the year on laptops) are not on the list.

Expected on HP Chromebooks from June, and then on Acer before being integrated into devices from other brands, the new Ryzen 5000 C chips are anyway limited to 15W TDP. Here are the four announced processors and their specifications:

AMD Ryzen 7 5825C: 8 cores / 16 threads clocked between 2.0 and 4.5 GHz, 8 GPU cores, 20 MB cache

AMD Ryzen 5 5625C: 6 cores / 12 threads clocked between 2.3 and 4.3 GHz, 7 GPU cores, 19 MB cache

AMD Ryzen 3 5425C: 4 cores / 8 threads clocked between 2.7 and 4.1 GHz, 6 GPU cores, 10 MB cache

AMD Ryzen 35125C: 2 cores/4 threads clocked at 3.0GHz, 3 GPU cores, 9MB cache

