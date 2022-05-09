Formula 1 | Vettel regrets clash with Schumacher, frustrated Stroll

Sebastian Vettel thinks he and Mick Schumacher should have done a better job after the call denied both drivers points at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver was forced to retire in the final stages after Schumacher tried to make up for a mistake in the 17th turn with an inward movement in the first corner, leading to a costly collision.

“Obviously a shame we had that connection and we both missed the points. We should have done a better job, I have to look at the pictures again.”

Vettel started from the pit lane after Aston Martin struggled to regulate the pre-race fuel temperature, failing to reach the set minimum temperature.

“We had a problem with our fuel system and we couldn’t get out of it in time. That was surprising, but once we found out, we fixed things.”

“On the track it was a bit better today. I was more or less in traffic the whole race but we were definitely a little faster but it’s hard to say why at the moment. It was tough. Overtaking was tough because the impact of the DRS isn’t that big, to be honest.”

Lance Stroll describes it une course frustrante, en partant des stands. 12e alors que nous aurions pu marquer des points, ce n’est pas génial. Passons à la prochaine course, c’était du gâchis aujourd’hui du début à la fin. Rien de plus to say.”