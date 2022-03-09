Forspoken postponed to October 2022 • Fr.techtribune

Forspoken, Square Enix’s next adventure, has been delayed.

The game is now targeting a October 11, 2022 release.

The news was published on the official account on Twitter, accompanied by a statement.

“We have made the decision to move the Forspoken release date to October 11, 2022,” the statement read.

“Our vision for this exciting new IP is to offer a game world and a hero that gamers everywhere will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is crucial to us.

To that end, over the next few months we’ll focus all our efforts on improving the game, and we can’t wait for you to experience Fry’s Journey this fall.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing more information about Forspoken with you soon.”

The game was developed by several members of the same team behind Final Fantasy 15, as well as writing talents such as Amy Hennig and Gary Whitta.

It is a fantasy adventure that sees protagonist Fry team up with a conscious magical bracelet called Cuff, before attacking enemies with various magical effects. Check out our Aoife video game preview.

However, the game has also been criticized for its racial stereotypes. Square Enix came under fire when performance director Tom Keegan described Fry as “riding hip-hop.”

Square Enix seems to have issues with its latest release.

Despite the huge success of Guardians of the Galaxy, it did not live up to the company’s sales expectations.

Recently, Babylon’s Fall, developed by Platinum Games, got off to a bad start, with few issues on Steam and little marketing behind it.