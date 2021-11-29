Fortnite Chapter 3: New seasons, skins we can expect

Year after year, Fortnite has turned into a giant machine for collaboration with other pop culture franchises. LeBron James, Ariana Grande, Marvel, Naruto … Over the past two seasons, exciting partnerships have intensified. And if we’re to believe some reputable data, the pace isn’t going down any time soon. NS HYPEX For example, there is a very good chance that Epic Games will materialize in the first months of Chapter 3 Several leather projects, with Lady Gaga, The Rock, Kill Bill or Samos Aran.

how leaker Can he expect a lot of big crossovers? Just because it was already leaked during the launch of the Epic vs Apple trial, in May 2021. Then several slides, similar to the ones mentioned above, appear publicly, showing cosmetic collaboration projects with Fortnite. And in the months that followed, Many of these projects have become a reality, With Fortnite skins that can be purchased in stores (LeBron James, Ariana Grande or even Naruto, to name a few).

So we can assume some reliability regarding these images, since some of them were recently “executed directly on Fortnite”. Note, however, that many partnerships may be based more on sentiment, or dance, than on full skins. We think for example here the picture on “All single ladiesFrom Beyoncé.

More projects than facts These leaks are just slices that data workers gleaned from the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit. They disclose partnership projects that Fortnite developers have worked on at one point or another, but they in no way guarantee any crossovers will be launched. Taken with a grain of salt! It is quite possible that some of the above collaborations never actually see the light of day.