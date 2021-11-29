“Changes were necessary” – Serge Savard

Although he was involved in the hiring process for Mark Bergivian in 2012, former Montreal Canadiens player and general manager Serge Savard admits that Jeff Molson’s recent moves to staff have been essential.

“Looking at the business as a whole, the changes were necessary,” he said Monday in an interview. Hello good Morning.

“He had good trade and that got us to the Stanley Cup Final last year, but what I remember is that there have been some terrible drafts in the last 10 years.”

Bergvin’s first choice, in 2012, was Alex Galichenyuk’s pick. Then the first-round picks, in order, were Michael McCarron, Nikita Scherback, Noah Julsen, Mikhail Sergechchev, Ryan Boehling, Gisbury Kotkanyemi, Cole Coffield, Kayden Johley and Logan Maillow.

While it is still too early to comment on some of them, we must admit that it is an observation of failure in general. And it must be said that the blame lies mostly with Trevor Timmins.

Frustrated with hiring Gorton

In 2012, Savard met several candidates for the position of CEO along with Molson. And one of them, in his opinion, could still be coveted by imprisonment.

“Vincent Dumbos was among our candidates but withdrew twice due to his marital problems.”

Additionally, Savard admits that he would have liked to have seen “The Man From Here” be named instead of Jeff Gorton.

“We have been talking about this temple for about ten years [vp opération hockey], but it’s a little disappointing that we hired Gorton instead of a guy from here.

“There are a lot of good candidates [au poste de DG] And I would have liked one of them to be the head of hockey operations.”