Fortnite copies between us and causes chaos

Epic Games did not react, but this story tarnished its reputation.

Fortnite’s new Impostor mode is dividing the community. If Fortnite players are enjoying it, this mode was clearly inspired by all of us. Moreover, all the videos dedicated to him refer to his arrival in Fortnite among us.

Except that by simply copying the concept, without making any additions to the mechanics, Epic Games draws the ire of part of the community and professionals, even InnerSloth, the studio behind Among Us.

According to Victoria Tran, director of Inter US Society: Copying Game Mechanisms, well, that shouldn’t be a monopoly at all, but does copying into terms and jargon make it more interesting?

It was really cool to collaborate on haha. Just a bad time for the Indies.

Puff, the co-founder of InnerSloth, also went there for comment, and we also learned that InnerSloth tried to collaborate with Epic.

The worst part is that we tried to cooperate with them.

Epic Games didn’t react, which is not so glorious for Epic, just as it wasn’t glorified by copying PUBG and including its own Battle Royale mode in Fortnite. However, the ability to build into Fortnite still makes it easy to pass a pill. However, it is known that Fortnite was a game that did not know the expected success in the base and that was saved by its Battle Royale mode. The Fortnite community seems to love this Impostor mode, and this story is rather moving indie studios that know they are at the mercy of the heavyweights. It remains to hope that Epic will react, especially since it offers among us in its store and even showed it on PC a few weeks ago.