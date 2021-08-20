Four red flags for the liberals at the start of the campaign | Canada elections 2021

Justin Trudeau is responsible for setting the key at the start, but he’s a long way from starting the race for the wheel caps. He is currently running a leadership campaign, without taking much risk. As if he was hoping to ride the wave of popularity he’s built during the pandemic.

The liberal leader repeats it every day: When the crisis hit, we were there for Canadians. It depends above all on its management of the crisis and the measures contained in its budget.

A campaign that probably would have succeeded last spring, when Freeland’s budget was fresh in Canadians’ memory, and anxiety about the pandemic and vaccines was at its height.

Canadians at that time needed stability and security. They were willing to accept large expenditures for government assistance programs, especially those that would go directly into their pockets. They needed a reassuring and familiar presence at the helm to weather the storm.

The storm is not over, but the sky is much less gray than it was in April. Canadians may be less reluctant to change captains when they feel weak on the horizon despite the fourth wave.

That’s partly what we saw in Nova Scotia this week. The first defeat of an outgoing government after several local elections during a pandemic. In addition, the victory of the conservatives at the expense of the liberals.

Of course, many of the local issues that affected Nova Scot residents’ choices have nothing to do with the federal campaign. But the defeat of Liberal Prime Minister Ian Rankin spoiled the liberal campaign, and brought smiles and confidence to the Conservative camp. The second red flag of the liberals.

Pandemic vs Cost of Living

The electoral themes developed by liberals are closely related to the needs that have been highlighted during the pandemic. In particular: Strengthening the nation’s social safety net by investing in key programs, such as $10-a-day childcare centers and the National Standards in Long-Term Care.

Ideas that will definitely help Canadians in their daily lives. A way of thinking suggesting a move toward a welfare state 2.0: Rebuild better , on top of Freeland’s budget. And four months ago, that was the message Canadians needed.

But voters’ moods shifted over the summer, as the majority of people vaccinated twice resumed their lifestyles much closer to normal.

Moreover, according to recent opinion polls, the health crisis and pandemic management, while important, are no longer the primary concern of voters. The cost of living and climate change are number one on the list above all else.

But Canadians, according to a recent Angus Reed poll, trust conservatives more to tackle economic issues. The third red flag of the liberals.

Two-step campaign

The campaign is young and the liberal program has yet to be revealed. True, voters still have their minds on vacation, and soon they’re back in school.

Many strategists agree that the current campaign will take place in two phases, before and after Labor Day. The theory is that what happens next has a greater impact than what happened before. Like the leaders’ discussions on September 8 and 9. But those same strategists will tell you that it’s best to start with real campaign early.

Liberals attacked conservatives on the issue of childcare, mandatory vaccination, and abortion. They have visited clearance venues hoping to make the gains they need to be in the majority on September 20th.

But campaign content often appears cautious and defensive. This may not be enough if the liberals want to make gains and turn the minority into a majority. Fourth Red Banner.

Justin Trudeau says he called an election to give people a voice on where the country’s recovery should be headed. He must now hope that his election bid will meet the current expectations of Canadians.