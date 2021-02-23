Fortnite | Epic Games tries to end lawsuits over “surprise” prizes

(San Francisco) Publisher Epic Games pays the equivalent of $ 8 in digital tokens to all players in It is an electronic game After you have purchased certain “surprise lots” in the past, in order to put an end to the legal process.

France Media

“Some of you loved having the boxes and had the surprise of the opening, others were disappointed,” sums up in a press release the very popular shooting and survival game.

Epic Games faces a collective action led by players and parents of minors who consider this system, called Random Loot Boxes, to be a fraud.

They accuse the publisher of making players believe that the probability of winning a rare (and useful in-game) virtual item is high, when in reality their chances are very slim.

“Whether you like the surprise in ‘loot llamas’ or not, under the terms of a preliminary agreement to settle a collective action, we distribute 1000 V-Bucks (the game’s dynamic currency, Editor’s Note) to everyone who has bought the ‘Loot llamas’, Details It is an electronic game.

This decision concerns several million people, who will automatically get their dues.

Epic Games also plans to pay $ 26.5 million in cash and “other benefits” to US players It is an electronic game And the Rocket League, To resolve complaints about purchasing virtual items in both games. They can file their complaint on a dedicated site, online on Monday.

The deal was not approved by the court.

In 2019, Epic Games changed the box system, allowing players to see what’s inside before purchasing it.